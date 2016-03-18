SBS Punjabi

Punjab-Haryana on war path, yet again

Published 18 March 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 19 March 2016 at 8:58am
By Shamsher Kainth
Riled over the move of returning the SYL land to farmers, ten MLAs from Haryana tried to storm into the Punjab assembly, shouting slogans against the Punjab and the central government. The acrimony between the neigbouring states has soared over the contentious issue of 'water-sharing'.

