'Punjabi community is a great value-add to Australian multiculturalism'

Minister for Multiculturalism in NSW, Hon Ray Williams with SBS Punjabi's MP Singh

Minister for Multiculturalism in NSW, Hon Ray Williams with SBS Punjabi's MP Singh at the ABS Census briefing in Sydney on Wednesday July 5 Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 5 July 2017 at 6:31pm, updated 5 July 2017 at 9:13pm
By MP Singh
A Census briefing was held in Sydney today (Wednesday, July 5) and Hon Ray Williams, Minister for Multiculturalism spoke to SBS Punjabi on the significance of the recently released Census data.

Mr Williams said "the release of the ABS data is really exciting", as it gives the true picture of multiculturalism in Australia, and especially in NSW. He spoke about the Punjabi community in glowing terms, and reflected on the fact that over 50% of Australia's current population has migrated from five nations - with India being one of the the top 5 source countries.

Census data released by ABS today about country of origin of recent arrivals in Australia
Census data released by ABS today about country of origin of recent arrivals in Australia Source: SBS Punjabi


It is fascinating to know that Census 2016 has tried to collect data from over 300 diverse language-based communities in Australia.

 This is the first time in history of Australia, that the Census was conducted online - the results have now been released and ready for analysis.

 Hear our exclusive interview with Minster Ray Williams - in conversation with SBS Punjabi's MP Singh.

Hon Ray Williams addressing the audience at the launch of ABS data in Sydney today
Hon Ray Williams addressing the audience at the launch of ABS data in Sydney today Source: SBS Punjabi


