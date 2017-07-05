'Punjabi community is a great value-add to Australian multiculturalism'

Mr Williams said "the release of the ABS data is really exciting", as it gives the true picture of multiculturalism in Australia, and especially in NSW. He spoke about the Punjabi community in glowing terms, and reflected on the fact that over 50% of Australia's current population has migrated from five nations - with India being one of the the top 5 source countries.





Census data released by ABS today about country of origin of recent arrivals in Australia Source: SBS Punjabi





It is fascinating to know that Census 2016 has tried to collect data from over 300 diverse language-based communities in Australia.





This is the first time in history of Australia, that the Census was conducted online - the results have now been released and ready for analysis.





Hear our exclusive interview with Minster Ray Williams - in conversation with SBS Punjabi's MP Singh.





For more news and updates, follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter .





Hon Ray Williams addressing the audience at the launch of ABS data in Sydney today Source: SBS Punjabi















