Mr Wayne Swann, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and the Federal Member for Lilley presented the Awards, at the ceremony that took place at Chermside Kedron Wavell Services Club on Tuesday, 26th Jan 2016.











Both Gurjeet and Devinder are the long term residents of Banyo and have been the integral part of Banyo District Community Group (BDCG).











They have been promoting inclusion and cultural sharing among Banyo residents and visitors.