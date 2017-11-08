Punjabi detainee Manjit Singh speaks to SBS Punjabi from Manus Island

Speaking up publicly for the first time, Manjit Singh described the 'awful' conditions inside the detention centre, ever since the water, electricity or sanitation facilities have been cut.





Manjit had come by boat from Indonesia to Christmas Island in 2013, after which he was moved was to the Manus Island detention centre.





He told SBS Punjabi, " Soon after the detention centre was closed by the Australian government, there was looting - all chairs and desks are now gone - in fact most things have been looted."





He says that they have been attacked several times in the past, and now fears for his life.





Manjit Singh, one of the two Punjabi men detained at Manus Island detention centre Source: Supplied





Declining to give a reason why he chose to come to Australia by boat, and not by applying for any other visa, Manjit said, "I paid well over Rs 15 lakhs to the agent to send me to Australia, and more money to the person who put me on the boat."





Hear his interview by clicking on the audio link above.





