SBS Punjabi

Punjabi detainee Manjit Singh speaks to SBS Punjabi from Manus Island

SBS Punjabi

Detainees inside Manus Island Centre after being decommissioned by the Australian government

Detainees inside Manus Island Centre after being decommissioned by the Australian government Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 November 2017 at 4:38pm, updated 9 November 2017 at 1:52pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

SBS Punjabi spoke to Punjabi man Manjit Singh, who is holed up inside Manus Island detention centre, even after it has been decommissioned by the Australian government.

Published 8 November 2017 at 4:38pm, updated 9 November 2017 at 1:52pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Speaking up publicly for the first time, Manjit Singh described the 'awful' conditions inside the detention centre, ever since the water, electricity or sanitation facilities have been cut. 

Manjit had come by boat from Indonesia to Christmas Island in 2013, after which he was moved was to the Manus Island detention centre.

 He told SBS Punjabi, " Soon after the detention centre was closed by the Australian government, there was looting - all chairs and desks are now gone - in fact most things have been looted."

He says that they have been attacked several times in the past, and now fears for his life. 

Manjit Singh, one of the two Punjabi men detained at Manus Island detention centre
Manjit Singh, one of the two Punjabi men detained at Manus Island detention centre Source: Supplied


Declining to give a reason why he chose to come to Australia by boat, and not by applying for any other visa, Manjit said, "I paid well over Rs 15 lakhs to the agent to send me to Australia, and more money to the person who put me on the boat."

Hear his interview by clicking on the audio link above.

To know more about this story and to hear an interview with Ravinder Singh, the other Punjabi man detained in Manus Island detention centre since 2013, please click on the link below

READ MORE

'We've been treated worse than criminals' say Punjabi men inside Manus Island detention centre



Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?