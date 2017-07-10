Punjabi Diary – 10 July 2017
SBS Punjabi Program on weeknights between 9-10PM AEST
Published 13 July 2017 at 3:51pm
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
Here is our weekly Punjabi Diary. This report was presented on SBS Punjabi program on July 10, 2017, which touched upon issues of Punjabi and national significance in India. Here's the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
Published 13 July 2017 at 3:51pm
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
Share