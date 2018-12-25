SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: AAP rebels to form new party in January

SBS Punjabi

Aam Aadmi Party

Rebel MLAs of AAP in Punjab. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 December 2018 at 3:30pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

The Aam Aadmi Party’s rebel group led by Sukhpal Khaira will float a new political party in the first week of January. Mr Khaira said their outfit would be a part of the Punjab Democratic Alliance, which consists of the Lok Insaaf Party, Punjab Manch and the Bahujan Samaj Party. Hear this news in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi

Published 25 December 2018 at 3:30pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?