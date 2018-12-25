Punjabi Diary: AAP rebels to form new party in January

Rebel MLAs of AAP in Punjab. Source: Supplied
Published 25 December 2018 at 3:30pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
The Aam Aadmi Party’s rebel group led by Sukhpal Khaira will float a new political party in the first week of January. Mr Khaira said their outfit would be a part of the Punjab Democratic Alliance, which consists of the Lok Insaaf Party, Punjab Manch and the Bahujan Samaj Party. Hear this news in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
Published 25 December 2018 at 3:30pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share