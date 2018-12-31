SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: ‘Accidental PM’ is a political stunt, says Congress

SBS Punjabi

A still of Anupam Kher from the trailer of Accidental Prime Minister. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

A still of Anupam Kher from the trailer of Accidental Prime Minister. Source: Image courtesy: YouTube

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 December 2018 at 7:05pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Controversy has erupted over the upcoming film The Accidental Prime Minister, which is presented as a biopic on former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Congress has raised objections over the ‘incorrect presentation of facts’ while the BJP has praised the depiction of the movie. The film is scheduled to release on 11 January. Hear this news in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi

Published 31 December 2018 at 7:05pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?