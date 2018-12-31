Punjabi Diary: ‘Accidental PM’ is a political stunt, says Congress

A still of Anupam Kher from the trailer of Accidental Prime Minister. Source: Image courtesy: YouTube
Published 31 December 2018 at 7:05pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
Controversy has erupted over the upcoming film The Accidental Prime Minister, which is presented as a biopic on former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Congress has raised objections over the ‘incorrect presentation of facts’ while the BJP has praised the depiction of the movie. The film is scheduled to release on 11 January. Hear this news in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
Published 31 December 2018 at 7:05pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
Share