Punjabi Diary: Amritsar blast being treated as a terror attack, say Punjab Police

Published 19 November 2018 at 6:20pm, updated 19 November 2018 at 6:24pm
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
A blast at a spiritual gathering in Amritsar’s Nirankari Bhawan on Sunday killed at least three people and injured 10, police said. Hear this news in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
