Punjabi Diary, as presented on Feb 1, 2016

A photo of Ontario's Premier Kathleen Wynne, during her visit to the Golden Temple this weekend

A photo of Ontario's Premier Kathleen Wynne, during her visit to the Golden Temple this weekend Source: Sameer Sehgal HT

Published 1 February 2016 at 6:36pm
By Paramjit Sona
The latest on Khadur Sahib bye-elections, public hearings held by Justice Katju at Behbal Kalan, and the row surrounding the presentation of "siropa" at Sri Harmandir Sahib, to Ontario's Premier Kathleen Wynne, are some of the stories in this week's round up of news from Punjab.

