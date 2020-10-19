Punjabi Diary: Bikram Singh Majithia accuses Punjab government of 'playing a friendly match with Centre'

What has sparked the massive farmers protest in India amidst the coronavirus pandemic?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi/Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Sidhupur) members raise slogans during a protest against farm bills Source: AAP

This week in our roundup of news from Punjab, we follow up on the rising calls for rolling back the controversial farm laws in India. Also tune is for an update on the coronavirus situation in India.

A special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha began in Punjab's capital city of Chandigarh today to debate the three controversial farm bills that have raised the political and social temperatures of the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has accused the Punjab government of playing a friendly match with the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Protesting farmers have burnt effigies of PM Modi across the state.

In other news, a Central government committee has determined that there is no need to impose a lockdown at the district level in India any more.

