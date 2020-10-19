Punjabi Diary: Bikram Singh Majithia accuses Punjab government of 'playing a friendly match with Centre'

A special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha began in Punjab's capital city of Chandigarh today to debate the three controversial farm bills that have raised the political and social temperatures of the state.





Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has accused the Punjab government of playing a friendly match with the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.





Protesting farmers have burnt effigies of PM Modi across the state.





In other news, a Central government committee has determined that there is no need to impose a lockdown at the district level in India any more.





Listen to this podcast in Punjab in by clicking on the audio link inside the picture at the top.





