Punjabi Diary: BJP expels former minister Anil Joshi over ‘anti-party’ activities

A two-time legislator from Amritsar North, Mr Joshi had reportedly been openly blaming the party’s state leadership for not giving correct feedback to the Centre on the farm laws. He had also sought revocation of the three controversial agricultural laws.





The action against the former minister came after he responded to a show-cause notice issued by the BJP's state unit for his “anti-party” activities.





In his response, Mr Joshi said: “I neither spoke against the Centre’s farm laws nor against central leaders.”





