Punjabi Diary: BJP expels former minister Anil Joshi over ‘anti-party’ activities

Anil Joshi

Punjab’s Bharatiya Janata Party unit expels rebel leader Anil Joshi for 'antiparty activities.' Source: Facebook/Anil Joshi

Published 13 July 2021 at 11:01am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Punjab’s Bharatiya Janata Party unit expelled rebel leader Anil Joshi for six years on 10 July over his alleged criticism of the central government's policies. This and more from our weekly news bulletin from Punjab.

A two-time legislator from Amritsar North, Mr Joshi had reportedly been openly blaming the party’s state leadership for not giving correct feedback to the Centre on the farm laws. He had also sought revocation of the three controversial agricultural laws.

The action against the former minister came after he responded to a show-cause notice issued by the BJP's state unit for his “anti-party” activities.  

In his response, Mr Joshi said: “I neither spoke against the Centre’s farm laws nor against central leaders.” 

Click on the player to listen to the audio in Punjabi.

