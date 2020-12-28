SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Farmers clank 'thalis' at Delhi border, target Indian PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Thousands of farmers from Punjab are on their way to hold protest in New Delhi against the central government's newly introuduced farm laws.

Farmers warned of a massive tractor rally if the demands not met in January 4 talks. Source: AAP Image/EPA/STR

Published 28 December 2020 at 9:52pm, updated 28 December 2020 at 10:09pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Thousands of farmers, chiefly from Punjab, currently camping at several borders along India's capital city, expressed their displeasure with the latest edition of prime minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio talk by clanking metal plates.

Farmers protesting against the government's three farming laws at New Delhi's Singhu and Tikri borders, appeared to reply to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi using the method he devised a few months ago to thank coronavirus frontline workers.

Soon after Mr Modi's monthly radio talk, 'Mann Ki Baat' concluded on All India Radio on December 27, farmers began clanking thalis (metallic plates) to register their displeasure with him for rolling out the farming laws. This act resonated in many parts of Punjab as well.

In this radio talk, Mr Modi showed no signs of rolling back the controversial farming laws that have brought the nation's farmers at loggerheads with the government. They have been raising this demand at Singhu and Tikri borders for 33 days now.

Meanwhile, farmer unions have proposed another meeting with the government on December 29.

Amidst the protests at New Delhi's doors, led by farmers from Punjab, national ruling party, Bhartiya Janata Party's workers have reportedly faced the wrath of the public. 

Click on the audio icon in the photo above to listen to the bulletin in Punjabi.

