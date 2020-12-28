Punjabi Diary: Farmers clank 'thalis' at Delhi border, target Indian PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Farmers protesting against the government's three farming laws at New Delhi's Singhu and Tikri borders, appeared to reply to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi using the method he devised a few months ago to thank coronavirus frontline workers.





Soon after Mr Modi's monthly radio talk, 'Mann Ki Baat' concluded on All India Radio on December 27, farmers began clanking thali s (metallic plates) to register their displeasure with him for rolling out the farming laws. This act resonated in many parts of Punjab as well.





In this radio talk, Mr Modi showed no signs of rolling back the controversial farming laws that have brought the nation's farmers at loggerheads with the government. They have been raising this demand at Singhu and Tikri borders for 33 days now.





Meanwhile, farmer unions have proposed another meeting with the government on December 29.





Amidst the protests at New Delhi's doors, led by farmers from Punjab, national ruling party, Bhartiya Janata Party's workers have reportedly faced the wrath of the public.





Click on the audio icon in the photo above to listen to the bulletin in Punjabi.





