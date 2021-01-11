SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Farmers vow to mark Lohri 2021 by burning copies of India’s new farm laws

SBS Punjabi

Many Punjabi artists have joined the protest as organised under the flag of Sanyukt Kisan Ekta Morcha [Farmers Unity Front].

Punjabi film and music artists have lent their support to the protesting farmers. Source: SKM

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 January 2021 at 7:07pm, updated 12 January 2021 at 12:37pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

After the eighth round of parleys on January 8 between the Government of India and farmer unions failed to resolve the ongoing impasse, the next round has been scheduled for January 15. Learn about this and more that’s making the news in Punjab this week.

Published 11 January 2021 at 7:07pm, updated 12 January 2021 at 12:37pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
Thirty-two farmers unions have opposed India’s agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s view on having the constitutionality of the three controversial agriculture laws examined by the Supreme Court today at New Delhi.

The unions will present their case at the court hearing today.

The apex court has acted on petitions by the people seeking the removal of the blockades at Delhi’s borders resulting from the farmers’ protests.

Advertisement
Punjabi farmers protesting at New Delhi’s doorstep, have collectively decided to burn copies of the agriculture laws on January 13, the day of the Lohri festival, which is celebrated to welcome the ripening of crops by lighting traditional bonfires.

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top of the page.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack