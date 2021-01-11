Punjabi Diary: Farmers vow to mark Lohri 2021 by burning copies of India’s new farm laws

Thirty-two farmers unions have opposed India’s agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s view on having the constitutionality of the three controversial agriculture laws examined by the Supreme Court today at New Delhi.





The unions will present their case at the court hearing today.





The apex court has acted on petitions by the people seeking the removal of the blockades at Delhi’s borders resulting from the farmers’ protests.





Punjabi farmers protesting at New Delhi’s doorstep, have collectively decided to burn copies of the agriculture laws on January 13, the day of the Lohri festival, which is celebrated to welcome the ripening of crops by lighting traditional bonfires.





