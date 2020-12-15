SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Indian farmers hold hunger strike as protests intensifies across New Delhi

Farmer leader Gurnaam Singh Chidoni addressing over farmer protest and one-day hunger strike

Leaders of the farmers' protest in India. Source: ANI

Published 15 December 2020 at 5:20pm, updated 16 December 2020 at 10:48am
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Leaders of Indian farmers’ unions have held a day-long hunger strike to put pressure on the government to repeal a set of new farm laws passed recently. The farmers have intensified their agitation which is in its 20th day now. Listen to this news and much more in this week’s Punjabi Diary.

