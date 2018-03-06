Punjabi Diary: Non-bailable warrants against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi in PNB scam

Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi Source: Supplied
Published 6 March 2018 at 7:20pm, updated 6 March 2018 at 7:28pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
The weekly Punjabi Diary presented on SBS Punjabi program on March 05, 2018 touched upon the issues of Punjabi and national significance in India. The report also covered the news of non-bailable warrants issued against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in Rs 12,700 crore PNB scam.
