SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Non-bailable warrants against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi in PNB scam

SBS Punjabi

Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi

Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 March 2018 at 7:20pm, updated 6 March 2018 at 7:28pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

The weekly Punjabi Diary presented on SBS Punjabi program on March 05, 2018 touched upon the issues of Punjabi and national significance in India. The report also covered the news of non-bailable warrants issued against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in Rs 12,700 crore PNB scam.

Published 6 March 2018 at 7:20pm, updated 6 March 2018 at 7:28pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?