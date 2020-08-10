Punjabi Diary: Partap Singh Bajwa demands CBI inquiry into hooch scandal, Punjab Police withdraws security

The political tug of war amongst some senior Congress politicians of Punjab is getting dramatic by the day.





Congress’ Rajya Sabha members Partap Singh Bajwa and and Shamsher Singh Dullo had recently met Punjab governor V. P. Singh Badnore and demanded a CBI inquiry of the hooch scandal that made headlines in Punjab last week. Over 100 people lost their lives after consuming the illicit liquor.





Mr Bajwa and Mr Dullo have demanded the expulsion of Capt. Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar from the party. Mr Bajwa told the media that the political future of the Congress in Punjab can be secured only by the exit of Capt. Singh and Mr Jakhar.





Punjab Police has since withdrawn the security of Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa, citing that it was unnecessary as he already had the security personnel deployed with him by the central government.





The Punjab cabinet has accused both parliamentarians of indiscipline and attempts to harm their party's government in the state.





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the player at the top of the page.





