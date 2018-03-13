Punjabi Diary: Punjab CM urges youth to stop running after government jobs

Source: Supplied
Published 13 March 2018 at 5:30pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Punjab’s Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has distributed appointment letters to 9,592 youths under the government’s flagship “Ghar Ghar Rozgar” scheme. The Congress government completed one year in office on 11th March - listen to the full report in this week's Punjabi diary as presented on 12th March, 2018.
