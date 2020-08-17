Punjabi Diary: Punjab records its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day

August 16 turned out to be the deadliest day in Punjab's fight against the coronavirus with 41 people succumbing to it within 24 hours.





With over 1,100 active cases in the state, Punjab's Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti and Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar are amongst the state's new coronavirus patients.





On August 15, India's Independence Day, the flag of Khalistan was hoisted outside the mini secretariat at Moga and other nearby villages. Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh has issued instructions for taking strict action against those responsible for the act.





Punjab Vidhan Sabha is likely to hold its monsoon session from August 27 onwards.





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link in the picture at the top of the page.





