Punjabi Diary: Punjab records its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day

The COVID-19 fatality rate in India, the second-most populous country in the world, is currently at 2.49 per cent.

Source: AAP

Published 17 August 2020 at 6:08pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 2:11pm
In our weekly news wrap from Punjab, this week, we bring you updates on the state's fight against the coronavirus, CM Capt. Amarinder Singh's direction for strict action against people who hoisted the Khalistan flag on August 15, and more.

August 16 turned out to be the deadliest day in Punjab's fight against the coronavirus with 41 people succumbing to it within 24 hours.

With over 1,100 active cases in the state, Punjab's Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti and Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar are amongst the state's new coronavirus patients.

On August 15, India's Independence Day, the flag of Khalistan was hoisted outside the mini secretariat at Moga and other nearby villages. Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh has issued instructions for taking strict action against those responsible for the act.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha is likely to hold its monsoon session from August 27 onwards. 

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link in the picture at the top of the page. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


