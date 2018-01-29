SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Punjab’s most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder killed

Gangster Vicky Gaunder

Source: Supplied

Published 29 January 2018 at 6:23pm, updated 29 January 2018 at 6:28pm
By Paramjit Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

One of Punjab’s most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder, alias Harjinder Singh Bhullar, and two of his accomplices, Prema Lahoriya and Buddha have been killed in a police encounter near Rajasthan-Punjab border. Listen to the full report in this week's Punjabi diary.

