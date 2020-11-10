Punjabi Diary: Train suspension causes fertiliser shortage in Punjab, hectic talks with New Delhi

Farmers' protests against the Modi government's new agriculture laws had earlier led to calls for state-wide "chakka jam" (blockade) of railway tracks. The Central government retaliated by suspending not only freight but also passenger trains to the state, which has led to a shortage of essential goods like fertiliser and coal amongst others in the agrarian state.





This call for blocking railway tracks has now been withdrawn by farmer unions.





Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh stated that he had spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to lift the suspension of train services in the state and restore the smooth transport of goods and passengers.





Rajya Sabha members from the state, Pratap Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo also met Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and urged him to do the same.





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link inside the picture above.





