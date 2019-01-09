SBS Punjabi

Punjabi film star who is having to live off govt pension

Varinder Vizz and Megha filmed their latest track right on the Wagah border. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 10 January 2019 at 9:01am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Famous Punjabi film star Satish Kaul who started his career in 1973 and appeared in more than 300 movies, is living in penury and says the government has stopped his pension.

Sunny Leone's biopic under fire from Sikh leaders

Bollywood singer arrested over allegations of sexual harassment

Know all about upcoming Bollywood movies

Yami Gautam of Surgical Strike:URI describes the meaning of 'Surgical strike' as ‘when someone goes on a strike and you don’t even come to know’ in a humorous way at a promotion event.

New Punjabi track ‘Border Paar’ filmed right on the Wagah border.

Varinder Singh alias Vij and Megha have filmed new track on Wagah border and named it Border Paar

Ranveer and Deepika enjoying their honeymoon in Colombo.

Chandigarh’s Dulia crowned Miss Perfect 2018 out of 14 contestants who walked on the ramp while competing for this crown.

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?