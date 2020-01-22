Punjabi musician is Australia Day's pin-up messenger

In the run-up to this year’s Australia Day, you may have seen video clips celebrating our multiculturalism and diversity on social media posted by the National Australia Day Council, which end with “we’re all part of the story.”





Featuring in one of those videos, Sydney’s Devinder Dharia, has become not only a part of the story but also a story unto himself since his video appeared last week.











He can be seen breaking into bhangra as he says, “When I dance, I feel very happy and the people around me are very happy."





Known as the custodian of Punjabi folk music in Australia, he trained under the renowned music maestro of Punjabi folk music, Ustad Yamla Jatt before he decided to leave India and restart his life in Australia. Source: Supplied





After over 30 years of hard work and service to Punjabi folk music and dance in Australia, he can now be seen encapsulating his life’s journey in a 30-second video, on not only people’s social media feed but also at Australia’s major airports, shopping centres and big billboards along streets.





Sporting a bright green turban and smiling down from these huge billboards, Mr Dharia talks about migrating to Australia, Australia Day and his passion for music and dance.





He told SBS Punjabi how he was contacted by National Australia Day Council and Cultural Pulse to feature in the video.





“They told me they had seen my popularity so I should perform in their message for Australia Day. I consider this a miracle. I came to Australia in 1989 with no employable skill. All I knew was music,” says Mr Dharia, whose son, Pav Dharia is also a well-known Punjabi singer.





“The energy of Punjabi folk music and dance take me over like oceanic waves. That’s when I decided 30 years ago that while I will earn my bread by working as a labourer, I will channelise this energy to let Australian people see what I have brought with me,” he adds.





Among other well-regarded venues, Mr Dharia, was invited to perform at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and also at the Sydney Opera House.





“One should simply work selflessly and fame will come,” says Mr Dharia who has instituted a school for training people interested in Punjabi folk music and dance ( bhangra) in Sydney.





He is known, just like his guru, for playing the tumbi, a one-stringed musical instrument as he sings.





