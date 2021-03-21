SBS Punjabi

Race fears for Asian-Americans after eight women shot in Atlanta spas

SBS Punjabi

Vigil Held In Washington, DC To Remember And Honor Atlanta Shooting Victims

Activists participate in a vigil in response to the Atlanta spa shootings in the Chinatown area of Washington, DC. Source: Getty Images North America

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 March 2021 at 10:07am
By Nadine Silva
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

A string of shootings happened across three massage parlours in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, and six of the dead were women of Asian descent.

Published 22 March 2021 at 10:07am
By Nadine Silva
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
21-year-old Robert Aaron Long has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault, after being held in Cherokee County.

Authorities say nothing he told them in interviews indicated he was motivated by racial animosity, but they stress the investigation is in its early stages.

Activist and founder of Chinatown Block Watch, ((mr)) Karlin Chan, says what happened in Georgia was an act of domestic terrorism.

Advertisement
"This has been building for a long time, well over 150 years since the Chinese set foot in California back in the 1800s. There's always been resentment against Chinese. There's always been racism against us but it's been suppressed."

Vice President Kamala [[KAH-muh-luh]] Harris is urging Americans to stand up against violence.

 "It is tragic. Our country, the president and I and all of us, we grieve for the loss. Our prayers are extended to the families of those who have been killed. And it speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to all of us speak out against it." 

Click on the player above to listen to the settlement guide in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack