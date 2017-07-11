Ragi Bhai Hira Singh memorial keertan competition 2017

It is expected that Census 2021 will show more than 30,000 Sikh kids in age group 0 to 4. Community organizations need to prepare adequately for influx of these kids. Sikh Keertan Parchar Mission is already taking lead in this matter by providing a platform to the youth by organizing a music competition annually in the past 16 years.





