Ragi Bhai Hira Singh memorial keertan competition 2017

skpma

Source: skpma

Published 11 July 2017 at 3:21pm, updated 11 July 2017 at 3:43pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Current census shows 15000 Sikh Children in age group of 0 to 4. Relevant organizations need to prepare adequately for influx of these kids.

It is expected that Census 2021 will show more than 30,000 Sikh kids in age group 0 to 4. Community organizations need to prepare adequately for influx of these kids. Sikh Keertan Parchar Mission is already taking lead in this matter by providing a platform to the youth by organizing a music competition annually in the past 16 years.

 
skpma
Source: skpma


