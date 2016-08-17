SBS Punjabi

Rakhi - Celebrating the sacred relationship between brothers and sisters.

Rakhi

Published 17 August 2016
By Preeti K McCarthy
Rakhi is a symbol of promise, love and strong bond between a brother and sister. But has it lost its significance in today's world?

On the occasion of Rakhi, we chat to Prof Charanjeet Kaur from Punjabi University Patiala and trace the origin and symbolism of this sacred festival and also explore the evolution of tying of a simple thread into a commodity measured and made in gold and silver.

