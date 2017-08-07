SBS Punjabi

‘Rakhri or Rakshabandhan’: Celebrating the symbol of love between brothers and sisters

Amardeep Bal with his sister on the occasion of Rakhri.

Melbourne-based Amardeep Bal with his sister on the occasion of Rakhri. Source: Preetinder Singh

Published 7 August 2017 at 5:36pm, updated 11 August 2022 at 11:26am
By Preetinder Grewal
The Indian festival of 'Rakhri or Raksha Bandhan' (Punjabi: ਰੱਖੜੀ) celebrates the relationship between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie multicolored Rakhis or threads on their brothers' wrists and make a wish for their long and healthy life. The brothers likewise make promises to safeguard or look after their sisters. Listen to this podcast in Punjabi for more details.

