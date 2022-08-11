‘Rakhri or Raksha Bandhan’: Celebrating the symbol of love between brothers and sisters

Representative image of Mandeep Brar with his Sister. Source: supplied by Mandeep Brar
Published 11 August 2022 at 11:35am, updated 11 August 2022 at 5:09pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
The Indian festival of 'Rakhri or Raksha Bandhan' (Punjabi: ਰੱਖੜੀ) celebrates the relationship between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie multicolored Rakhis or threads on their brothers' wrists and make a wish for their long and healthy life. The brothers likewise make promises to safeguard or look after their sisters. Listen to this podcast in Punjabi for more details.
