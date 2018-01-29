SBS Punjabi

Ramanpreet and Randhir share their journey to achieve Australian citizenship

Ramanpreet and Randhir

at Australia Day function in Parramatta Source: MP Singh

Published 30 January 2018 at 9:13am
By MP Singh
When Ramanpreet arrived here, that was recession time and jobs were quite hard. Studying and paying fees was a quite challenging but her dedication and hard work in last 7 years has earned her Australian Citizenship.

Randhir Singh came to Australia on spouse visa and his wife Ramanpreet Kaur studied commercial Cookery after arrival here. Now, after app 10 years they have got Australian Citizenship at a function organised by Parramatta council.

Ramanpreet told SBS Punjabi that her husband is keen listener of program and she also follows the updates on Facebook.

They have an eight years old son, studying in Parramatta public school wearing a patka. He hasn’t faced any issues in school at all, but first time they had advised the school about their religion and culture.

When Ramanpreet arrived here, that was recession time and jobs were bit hard. Studying and paying fees was a tough job but feeling lucky now to have earned citizenship. She is happy to advise and help new arrivals re jobs, courses and how to settle down in this country.

Now working as nursing assistant, Ramanpreet wishes all new arrivals the very best and advice to keep focused and do your best.

