Reasons why SP Salwinder Singh's story doesn't "add up"

Inconsistency in SP Salwinder's statements cast a shadow on their veracity

Published 12 January 2016 at 10:06am, updated 12 January 2016 at 10:25am
By Manpreet K Singh
Why is it that a senior Punjab Police officer, who was initially being hailed as a "hero" is now under the scanner in relation to the Pathankot attack?

Gurdaspur SP, Salwinder Singh reached Delhi yesterday (January 11, 2016) to be questioned by the National Investigative Agency (NIA). Here are some of the reasons why the NIA is doubting Singh's statements, and may ask him to undergo a lie detector test

