SBS Punjabi

Year in review: Biggest stories that made headlines in Pakistan in 2022

SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan's former Prime Minister and opposition leader Imran Khan, center in seated, addresses to his supporters during a rally, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Source: AP / Anjum Naveed/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2023 at 10:38am
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

SBS Punjabi's Lahore correspondent Masood Malhi rounds up news highlights from the year that was. Click on the audio link to revisit the biggest stories that got attention in Pakistan in 2022.

Published 3 January 2023 at 10:38am
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Vatican Obit Benedict XVI

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 3 January 2023

Gautam Bhawna.jpg

'Finding real meaning of life and inner balance is key to a successful and happy life,' says Dr Bhawna Gautam

HELICOPTER COLLISION GOLD COAST

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 2 January 2023

Britain New Year London

From fireworks in Paris, hopes for an end to war in Kyiv countries around the globe bid farewell to 2022