Rehmat Sandhu Source: Facebook
Published 6 January 2016 at 8:01pm, updated 7 January 2016 at 11:27am
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
A year after he left his family, friends and everyone behind, the entire Punjabi community of Melbourne fondly remembers Rehmat Sandhu as a fun loving and effervescent youth who was full of life. His mother, Ravinder Kaur, with help of some of Rehmat's friends has now started Rehmat Sandhu Foundation to help orphans, widows and elderly.
