Remembering Shaheed Udham Singh on his birth anniversary

Shaheed Udham Singh was born on 26 th December 1899 at Sunam, Patiala, Punjab. When his parents died in 1907 he along with his brother was admitted in an orphanage in Amritsar where he lost his only brother too, 10 years later.





He was present in Jalianwala Bagh on fateful day of Visakhi of 1919 where over one thousand people were killed in firing on orders of General Edward Dyer. Udham Singh was totally shaken by this incident and soon left India and went to USA and wandered around few countries to find suitable moment to take revenge of Jalianwala Bagh tragedy. On 13 th March 1940 he got into Caxton Hall in UK and fired 5 to 6 rounds killing Sir Michael O’Dwyer who was governor of Punjab at time of Jalianwala Bagh tragedy.





Udham Singh made no attempt to escape, rather surrendered by declaring that he is taken the long awaited revenge. On 31 st July 1940, Udham Singh was hanged to death in Pentoville Prison in London.





During his trial Udham Singh made a wish to send his ashes to India, which was not granted. However after huge struggle, in 1975 the Indian Government was successful in bringing his ashes back to India.















