Renewed calls for migration cap amid population debate

New South Wales opposition leader Luke Foley has become the latest politician to call for a review of Australia's migration policy. It comes amid increasing concern over Australia's population growth.





New South Wales opposition leader Luke Foley is the latest politician advocating a review of Australia's migration policy, saying a target number needs to be established. Government data shows Australia's net migration is currently contributing an extra 250,000 people to Australia's population every year.





Australia already has a yearly cap on permanent migration, set by the Commonwealth, that has been fixed at 190,000 since 2011. But there is no cap on migration that includes temporary visa holders, and workers and students on those visas often are able to apply later for permanent visas. With recent opinion polls in New South Wales projecting a tight race in the next state election, Mr Foley has told Macquarie Radio the states and territories need to get together for a review.





Australia's migration intake became the centre of discussion again last month (feb) after former prime minister Tony Abbott called for cuts. He said crime rates and pressure on infrastructure and the property market are too high.











A number of his Cabinet colleagues, including Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, quickly countered his remarks. Finance Minister Matthias Cormann has told the ABC he does not think Australia's migration policy needs to be reduced and any changes must retain a focus on attracting skilled migrants.





Population growth was a central topic on the ABC's Q and A program on Monday night. (mar 12) Questions touched on problems such as housing affordability, overcrowded schools, poor public transport and traffic congestion. Australia's population is predicted to hit 25 million this year, and former foreign minister Bob Carr says now is the time to reduce immigration numbers.





Panellist Jay Song, a senior lecturer in Korean studies from the University of Melbourne's Asia Institute, had received her permanent residency six months ago. Dr Song says the population issue has nothing to do with the number of migrants arriving in Australia and some politicians are unfairly putting the blame on that.





The chief executive of the non-partisan Grattan Institute, John Daley, says there is also a moral imperative some people might not be considering.





