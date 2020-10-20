Report reveals Australia has many more jobseekers than jobs

Since the pandemic, the number of disadvantaged jobseekers for every entry-level position across Australia has risen significantly and older Australians are disproportionately affected.





COVID-19 has eroded whole industries in 2020 and plunged Australia into a debt that will last for years. But Anglicare Australia Executive Director Kasy Chambers says we still don't have the full picture, when it comes to job losses in 2020.





Anglicare is calling for a new Federal Government initiative, Jobactive, to be abolished too.





"It's not doing the job it is set up to do. It is almost 'job inactive' if you like. Every single report that has come out has found it is not doing what it is supposed to do. It costs us a lot of money, so let's spend that money in a way that actually gets us what we want."





