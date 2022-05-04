Reserve Bank of Australia's rate rise set to have broad impact

The Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 25 basis points, from a historic low 0.1 per cent, to 0.35 per cent. It's the first interest rate rise in eleven years.





Indian-born Ramona Gupta started saving for her first home when she was 18 years old. Now aged in her thirties, the health worker has bought a two-bedroom apartment in the southern Sydney suburb of Rockdale.





But the Reserve Bank's decision to raise the cash rate has made her nervous.





Advertisement

Paul Versteege, Policy Manager for the Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association of New South Wales, says there are some in the community who do benefit from higher interest rates.



