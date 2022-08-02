Retailers, new parents warned about dangers of weighted baby sleeping bags

Ahead of Red Nose Day [[August 12]], the charity's chief executive Keren Ludski is flagging the dangers associated with weighted blankets for babies.





"We've found that there has been more products on the market both online and seen across social media that are advertising weighted blankets and weighted sleep sacks for babies and that's been really concerning for us because we know for babies they have smaller, far more easily compressed airways. So the thought of a weight going on to the front of a baby is really alarming."





In a statement, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said:





"The ACCC (A-triple-C) is committed to providing reliable and up-to-date information to parents and carers on best practices to keep baby-safe and unsafe products. A new online resource for parents and carers about how they can protect their baby when playing, sleeping, soothing, bathing and changing, will be launched by the ACCC soon. The safest way to sleep a baby is on a flat, firm surface. Avoid bedding such as pillows, bumpers and blankets in a sleep environment."





Detailed information about this can be obtained by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.





