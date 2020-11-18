SBS Punjabi

Is bushfire smoke as harmful to unborn babies as tobacco smoke ?

SBS Punjabi

Pregnant women are being warned about inhaling harmful bushfire smoke this fire season

A mother holds her newborn baby Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2020 at 5:46pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:54pm
By Rashida Yosufzai, Claudia Farhart
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

An Australian-first study is now looking into the impact of bushfire smog on mothers and their babies, with studies showing it can lead to premature babies, growth restrictions, among other issues. All women are being urged to take part.

Published 18 November 2020 at 5:46pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:54pm
By Rashida Yosufzai, Claudia Farhart
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Canberra based Dr Namita Mittal discovered she was pregnant in January when Australia was at the height of its Black Summer bushfire crisis.

Her twin babies were born prematurely in August - and one of them was growth-restricted, weighing just 1.7 kilograms.

And while it's common for twins to be born early, Dr Mittal says she was very concerned her newborn babies had been affected by all that bushfire smoke months earlier.

Advertisement
She is now one of the participants in what is believed to be the first Australian study to examine the impacts of bushfire smoke on mothers and their babies.

Lead researcher Dr Christopher Nolan says he hopes the study will help Australia plan and prepare for what climate experts believe will be more intense bushfire seasons in the future.

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Also read

Climate Change: Bush fires and deteriorating air quality in Australia

'The sky has turned orange': Gippsland resident talks about bushfire panic

Warning to asthma sufferers amid bushfires, thunderstorms

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack