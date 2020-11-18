Is bushfire smoke as harmful to unborn babies as tobacco smoke ?

Canberra based Dr Namita Mittal discovered she was pregnant in January when Australia was at the height of its Black Summer bushfire crisis.





Her twin babies were born prematurely in August - and one of them was growth-restricted, weighing just 1.7 kilograms.





And while it's common for twins to be born early, Dr Mittal says she was very concerned her newborn babies had been affected by all that bushfire smoke months earlier.





She is now one of the participants in what is believed to be the first Australian study to examine the impacts of bushfire smoke on mothers and their babies.





Lead researcher Dr Christopher Nolan says he hopes the study will help Australia plan and prepare for what climate experts believe will be more intense bushfire seasons in the future.





To hear the full report click on the audio link above.





