'The sky has turned orange': Gippsland resident talks about bushfire panic

Bushfires near Dr Judge's house in Bairnsdale turned the colour of the sky orange on December 30. Source: Harpreet Singh Judge

Published 30 December 2019 at 6:29pm, updated 31 December 2019 at 11:08am
By Ruchika Talwar
Residents of the area have been asked to evacuate "before it's too late" and Princes Highway has been closed to prevent entry into the East Gippsland region. Due to hazardous conditions in the area, only an exit route has been kept open.

Bushfires raging in Victoria’s East Gippsland region are now only about 50 km shy of the well-populated areas of the state's lush dairy belt. This region is not too far from Melbourne, around 280 km away. 

Residents of places with a sizable population like Bairnsdale (nearly 15,000) and Lakes Entrance (home to 8,000 people), have been sounded by Victoria’s emergency services to pack up and evacuate should the uncontrolled bushfires from neighbouring places like Nowa Nowa and Wairewa spread their impact.

Due to high windspeed  conditions, flames are spreading thick and fast, causing the conflagration to get out of hand.

Dr Harpreet Singh Judge, a dental surgeon who runs two dental practices in the area, narrated the situation to SBS Punjabi and called it an “overwhelming experience”.

“The sky has today turned orange due to the fires raging around. Cars parked outside buildings have a layer of ash deposited on them. There’s panic all around as people are watching out for each other and checking when to start evacuating. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Dr Judge, sounding alarmed.

Emergency services have told Dr Judge and other residents of the area to “Watch and Act”, yet pack up and be ready to evacuate, if need be. And evacuation can’t wait.

“If we are asked to evacuate, we’ll have to do so immediately, otherwise it’ll be too late to leave,” he said, adding that the danger is higher for the cattle farmers that this region is renowned for.

Due to the ongoing holiday season, many tourists were expected to visit Lakes Entrance, a popular tourist destination. But the bushfire gutted their plans.

“The police have blocked the entry point into Lakes Entrance. Now there’s only an exit route,” said Dr Judge, highlighting that the area is not safe for locals, leave alone tourists.

 

Click on the player inside the top picture to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

