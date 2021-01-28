Returning to COVID-safe schools ahead of vaccine rollout

Russia gave its teachers access to its Sputnik V vaccine in the first priority group, and a British petition to give teachers vaccine priority has now garnered almost half a million signatures.





Australian Medical Association Chris Moy told SBS News that while teachers definitely fill an essential role in society, that role is not particularly high risk for contracting COVID-19.





" Urgency is there, but urgent relative to others and they will need to look at this ranking in quite a long queue. For example, I think hotel quarantine, and aged care residents and workers and staff and hospital frontline staff or police are going to be probably much higher because their risk is going to be higher. So, we need to look at a combination of risk and who's likely to sicker and severe disease when making these decisions."





So if staff and students aren't high up the vaccine priority list, how can schools stay COVID-safe in the meantime?





While schools are governed by states and territories, the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) has given schools across the nation a set of guidelines to protect staff and students from COVID-19.





These include measures like breaking off into smaller classes, rearranging classroom furniture to maximise distancing and, where possible, staggering lunch breaks to minimise mixing between different year levels.





