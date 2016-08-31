Revolt within AAP in Punjab - is it heading for a split?

Sucha Singh Chhotepur and Arvind Kejriwal earlier this year

Sucha Singh Chhotepur and Arvind Kejriwal earlier this year

Published 31 August 2016 at 10:01am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Aam Aadmi Party is facing an internal revolt after sacked Punjab chief Sucha Singh Chhotepur has invited his supporters for a meeting on Friday, Sept 2.

Mr Chhotepur was dismissed amid allegations of corruption, bu he furiously denies the charges, and in turn, her has accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of being "anti-Sikh".

 

As Mr Kejriwal heads to Punjab next week, to launch another manifesto in the lead up to the 2017 state elections, there are clear indications that the party maybe headed for a split, with revolting AAP leaders of Punjab demanding Mr Chhotepur's reinstatement.

 

So will this be a catalyst in bringing cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, into the fold of AAP

 

