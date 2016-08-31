Revolt within AAP in Punjab - is it heading for a split?

Mr Chhotepur was dismissed amid allegations of corruption, bu he furiously denies the charges, and in turn, her has accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of being "anti-Sikh".











As Mr Kejriwal heads to Punjab next week, to launch another manifesto in the lead up to the 2017 state elections, there are clear indications that the party maybe headed for a split, with revolting AAP leaders of Punjab demanding Mr Chhotepur's reinstatement.











So will this be a catalyst in bringing cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, into the fold of AAP











Tell us what you think













