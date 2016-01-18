SBS Punjabi

Rights and Responsibilites of Tenants in Australia

Know your rights and responsibilities while renting

Published 18 January 2016 at 9:56pm, updated 18 January 2016 at 10:08pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Finding the right rental property for the right price in the right suburb has become a competitive sport in Australia's capital cities. But before entering the playing field, there're some legal rights and responsibilities tenants need to be aware of.

For new immigrants securing suitable and affordable housing is a crucial part of the settlement process.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 46 per cent of recent immigrants who share their first accommodation in Australia with friends or relatives move on within three to six months, often to private rental housing.

While tenancy laws slightly vary from state to state, the rights and responsibilities of tenants are very similar across the country.

Do hear the full feature for more tips and insights, but here are some things to always be mindful of:

Keep a written record of what happens between you and your landlord or their agent.
Keep copies of your residential tenancy agreement, condition report, receipts for rent and bond money, letters, emails and written records.
Never sign a blank form or any papers you don't understand.
If you receive notice of a tribunal hearing you should always attend, even if the landlord says you don't need to go.
And remember that if you stop paying rent, you can be asked to leave.
Fact sheets and more information about tenant rights and responsibilities are available in each state and territories in several languages.
For NSW, visit fairtrading.nsw.gov.au or Victoria visit consumer.vic.gov.au



 

 

