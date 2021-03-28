SBS Punjabi

Rising COVID-19 vaccine demand as some nations confront variants

Indian commuters wait in a queue to register as health workers take nasal swab samples from commuters to test for COVID-19 Source: EPA

Indian commuters wait in a queue to register as health workers take nasal swab samples from commuters to test for COVID-19 Source: EPA

Published 29 March 2021 at 9:21am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Britain and the European Union say they are looking at ways to work together to ease tensions over the distribution of coronavirus vaccines. Demand for the potentially life-saving shot is growing in some European nations confronted with escalating outbreaks. Meanwhile, a new mutation of the virus has been identified, with researchers to investigate if vaccines are affective against it.

The new variant has two mutations in the spiky protein that the virus uses to fasten itself to cells. The director of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Doctor ((Mr)) Sujeet Kumar Singh, says the genetic tweaks could be of concern as they might help the virus spread more easily or make people sicker.

 'We have seen this double mutant E484Q and L452R. So this is the double mutant which has been observed in 206 samples in Maharashtra, and then in a varied number in Delhi also, nine samples.'

Belgium has announced a lockdown to contain a third wave of COVID-19 infections. A hospital in the capital, Brussels, says it's seen a spike in coronavirus admissions which could threaten care of non-COVID patients.

Poland has reported a record number of new daily coronavirus cases, just under 30,000. 

Britain and the European Union say they are discussing how they can work together to expand vaccine supply.

Spain has restarted using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

A maternal and perinatal expert at the World Health Organisation ((WHO)) says based on available data it is safe for pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doctor ((Ms)) Ozge Tuncalp [[ERS-geh TOON-chulp]] says while there's currently little data available, that pregnant women with a high-risk of exposure to COVID-19 may be vaccinated if they wish.

 "What I'm saying applies to all the vaccines right now recommended by WHO - Janssen, AstraZeneca, Pfizer BionTech and Moderna. And this is another area where we are keeping tabs on the new evidence as it emerges, so that we continue to review the recommendations from WHO, and we make sure that they are transparently communicated."

