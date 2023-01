In this week’s India Diary: Former Congress politician Sajjan Kumar was handed a life imprisonment sentence by Delhi High Court earlier this week. The apex gurdwara body of India’s capital city, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has welcomed the decision but has also vowed to seek a death sentence against Mr Kumar from the Supreme Court.





