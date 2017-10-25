Sarbsukh movies and audio books are source of rich Punjabi literature

Not long ago, people used to start their day by reading and memorising some quotes, by reading or listening motivational thoughts/ talks etc. But things have changed now, people have adopted digital world by vast means. Hard copy books are transforming into Digital audio books. Now is the right time when one should focus more on recording / posting noble thoughts and couplets on social media, which then can then be shared easily with many others. And working on such a project is Sydney based Sarabjit Singh who has recorded more than 90 audio books, thoughts, short movies on youtube so far. The audio books are selected from some top Punjabi writers like Nanak Singh, Amrita Pritam and Sohan Singh Sekhon.





Sararbit Singh says, “People mostly read books for entertainment only and not for getting any message from them. I thought to extract the abstract message from the books and put them in a short Audio / Video message so that people can listen to this ‘core’ message before deciding to read the whole book”. Apart from many others, Sarbajit has produced many video messages from Acharya Rajnesh’s ‘Chad khawahishan, jag jahaan koora’.





Sarabjeet at his home theater Source: Sarabjeet





“I love all my creations but my explanation of Ik Onkar is my all time favourite. And other than that I have recorded my own thoughts as kind of jouney i.e. Rab to Manukh banan tak da safar’. Most of teachings, messages from religious leaders is always the other way round i.e. from Manukh janam to attainment of God but I have my own thoughts that we were the ones who were with God and then got separated into Manukh janam”, says Sarabjit Singh.





Sarabjit is working on many projects e.g. one of his script is ready for a movie that will start very soon. Also Sarabjit has developed Punjabi learning app that is already downloaded over 50,000 times.





https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=sarbsukh%20films





https://www.youtube.com/sarbsukhfilms









