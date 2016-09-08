Savita Bhatti - Sanu Ki?

Savita Bhatti decided to come back to work after three years after she realized this was her calling. I realized that when I face him, Im answerable to him, she said. If he gave me a talent or taught me something. What have I done with it? What have I done with my life?





She also talked about Jaspal Bhattis idea of preserving the various genres of comedy that are gradually disappearing in the modern world like Punjabi Bhand and giving a platform to all sorts of comedy acts like stand-ups and street plays etc.



















