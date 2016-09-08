Savita Bhatti - Sanu Ki?

SBS Punjabi

Published 9 September 2016 at 8:31am
By Preeti K McCarthy
Savita Bhatti is in Melbourne to perform in a stand-up comedy act together with famous Indian comedians Maheep Singh and Amit Tandon. Talking to SBS Punjabi, she mentioned that it is all about taking Jaspal Bhattis legacy ahead and providing clean and family oriented comedy to the audience.

Savita Bhatti decided to come back to work after three years after she realized this was her calling. I realized that when I face him, Im answerable to him, she said. If he gave me a talent or taught me something. What have I done with it? What have I done with my life?

She also talked about Jaspal Bhattis idea of preserving the various genres of comedy that are gradually disappearing in the modern world like Punjabi Bhand and giving a platform to all sorts of comedy acts like stand-ups and street plays etc.

 





