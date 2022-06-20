SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 20 June 2022

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen speaks to media during a press conference in Sydney, Monday, June 20, 2022. Source: AAP
Published 20 June 2022 at 10:03pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.
Published 20 June 2022 at 10:03pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Share