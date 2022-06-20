SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 20 June 2022

SBS Punjabi

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen speaks to media during a press conference in Sydney, Monday, June 20, 2022. (AAP Image/Steven Saphore) NO ARCHIVING

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen speaks to media during a press conference in Sydney, Monday, June 20, 2022. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 June 2022 at 10:03pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

Published 20 June 2022 at 10:03pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack