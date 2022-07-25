SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 25 July 2022

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 25 July 2022Play09:47SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Search and Rescue vessels are seen patrolling in Western Australia. Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.42MB)Published 25 July 2022 at 9:19pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 9:22pmBy Sumeet KaurSource: SBS Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.Published 25 July 2022 at 9:19pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 9:22pmBy Sumeet KaurSource: SBSClick on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤBollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy GrewalAll Medibank customers affected by the hack