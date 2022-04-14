SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 14 April 2022

SBS Punjabi

Security car for PM crashed

Four members of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's security detail have been hospitalised after a crash in Tasmania on Thursday afternoon. Source: ABC Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 April 2022 at 9:41pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

Published 14 April 2022 at 9:41pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack