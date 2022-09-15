SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 15 September 2022

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.
Lions coach Chris Fagan (centre) is seen during a Brisbane Lions AFL training session at the Gabba in Brisbane, Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The Lions will play the Geelong Cats in the Preliminary Final on Friday night at the MCG. Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE
Published 15 September 2022 at 9:17pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.
Published 15 September 2022 at 9:17pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Share