SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 13 September 2022

SBS Punjabi

uncle jack Charles aboriginal celebrity

First Nations performer Uncle Jack Charles has died in Melbourne at the age of 79, triggering an outpouring of grief after he suffered a stroke. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 September 2022 at 10:02pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Published 13 September 2022 at 10:02pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi. 
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ASA's Athletics carnival attracted large number of athletes

ਯਾਦਗਾਰੀ ਹੋ ਨਿਬੜਿਆ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਸਿੱਖ ਐਸੋਸ਼ਿਏਸ਼ਨ ਸਿਡਨੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਕਰਵਾਇਆ ਐਥਲੈਟਿਕਸ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ

20220912001702368640-minihighres.jpg

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 12 September 2022

ASA's Athletics carnival attracted large number of athletes

'Overwhelming response': ASA’s athletic carnival attracted athletes from all age groups and backgrounds

BUSHFIRES NSW

The new national fire danger ratings and how they affect you